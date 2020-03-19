Bollywood Hungama

After Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma tests positive for Coronavirus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Indira Varma has confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. After Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju revealed that he had the virus earlier in the week, the actress has also confirmed the same and is staying at home!

After Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma tests positive for Coronavirus

Indira Varma played the role of Ellaria Sand on the 8-season long Game Of Thrones. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she wrote, "So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.❤️????❤️."

Indira Varma is part of The Seagull play at the Playhouse Theater in the West End in London. It also stars Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke. The play was recently shut down amid Coronavirus pandemic

ALSO READ: Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju tests positive for Coronavirus

