Acclaimed filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's highly anticipated Hindi-Tamil bilingual film, Dange/Por, is all set to captivate audiences as it gets a release date. Slated for March 1, 2024, the Hindi film Dange stars Hardhvarshan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu. Whereas, the Tamil version titled Por stars Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayram, TJ Bhanu and Sanchana Natarajan.

The film will take the viewers on a journey that delves deep into the complexities of friendship, cultural identity, and the unyielding spirit of rivalry, Dange/Por unfolds against the backdrop of a vibrant college festival. The recently released first look of the film invites viewers to "Pick A Side," as it explores the intricate dynamics between two friends whose paths diverge, igniting a fierce competition that takes center stage in the cultural extravaganza.

T-Series & Roox Media Present A T-Series Films & Getaway Pictures Production Dange directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Produced By T-Series, Bejoy Nambiar, Prabhu Antony, and Madhu Alexander.

