Presented by Sriram Raghavan, All India Rank is written and directed by Varun Grover. Produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil, the film is co-produced by Gayatri M.

Varun Grover, known for his remarkable writing in Sacred Games and Masaan, brings yet another slice-of-life dramedy, All India Rank, to audiences. The film also marks his theatrical debut as a director.

Varun Grover on Friday shared the first poster and wrote, " Unveiling the poster of my directorial debut, ALL INDIA RANK. A coming of age story about friendships, love, and competitive exams, set in the 90s. Releasing in theatres on 23rd February 2024. Trailer out on 5th Feb 2024."

Presented by Sriram Raghavan, All India Rank is written and directed by Varun Grover. Produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil, the film is co-produced by Gayatri M. It is all set to hit theatres on the 23rd of February 2024.

