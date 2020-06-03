Bollywood Hungama

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer seeks for financial help in an emotional video; says his situation is critical

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The nationwide lockdown imposed in India has caused major financial stress on several people, especially daily wage workers. Now, television actor Rajesh Kareer, who played the role of Shivangi Joshi’s father in the show Begusarai has shared an emotional video in which he is seen asking for financial help. In the video, he asked people to contribute whatever they can so that he could return to Punjab and find some work.

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer seeks for financial help in an emotional video; says his situation is critical

“I am Rajesh Kareer. I am an artist. I hope my friends recognise me. The thing is… If I feel ashamed now, then life can become very difficult. I am in desperate need of help and I appeal to you. My situation is quite critical,” he said in the video shared on his Facebook wall.

“I want to make a humble request to you to contribute Rs 300-400 if you can. If you can help with this much… I don’t know when shoots will resume or if I will get any work. Life has come to a standstill and I am unable to understand anything. I want to live,” he said.


Rajesh said that he has been living with his family in Mumbai from the past 15-16 years. He also said that he did not have an acting project for some time, but the past few months have been very difficult. He requested people to contribute as much as they can so that he can go to Punjab and look for a job.

Dream Girl actor Solanki Diwakar sells fruits on the streets after going jobless; was supposed to shoot with Rishi Kapoor

