While in this pandemic we are seeing many Bollywood celebs going all out in helping those in need, actress Nushrat Bharucha is also joining these efforts. However, Nushrat’s gesture is more about spreading joy in the lives of some people who have been very instrumental in treating patients with Covid-19.

In the past, these resident doctors have expressed a desire of how it would be nice to talk to Nushrat Bharucha since they have been quite fond of her work. Nushrat is also very excited for this conversation and she will be seen talking to these doctors about their experience on working with the pandemic, fun stories they have come across in these tough times, the first thing they would like to do when this is over, what do they plan to eat once they get home, their heartfelt moments and lots more, giving them a much-desired break.

Talking about this conversation Nushrat said, "By talking to them, I want them to feel that they are not alone in this. We all are very thankful for what they are doing for us, and if I can lend support in any way by just telling them this, I would definitely do it. It's terribly difficult for them, they too have families but they are standing there doing their best, so this is my way of giving them back the feeling that we are in support of them. Of course, the effort is to have fun, make things a little happier for them and the rest of it is up to them. I am just going to put myself out there and talk about anything they want to. I would definitely want to make them feel better in the moment and give them a break from all that they have been going through."

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha to star in the hindi remake of the Marathi horror film Lapachhapi titled Chhori

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.