Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
The Prime Minister of India called for a nationwide lockdown starting March 25. Currently, we are in phase 4 of the lockdown which ends on May 31. During this period, with industries and businesses coming to a halt, a large number of people lost their jobs, while several are working with pay cuts.

The people who are out of work are doing everything possible to make ends meet. Actor Solanki Diwakar has been out of job since the past two months. The actor is now selling fruits on the streets of South Delhi to keep his house running. Solanki has played character roles in films like Titli, Dream Girl and Sonchiriya among others. Talking to a news agency, the father of two said that with the lockdown extended he has to take care of his needs. He said that he has rent to pay and a family to take care of and has therefore started selling fruits. He also believes that no work is big or small.

Diwakar said that if not for the virus he would have been in Mumbai doing small roles in movies. He was supposed to shoot with Rishi Kapoor in an upcoming film. However, the film has been postponed because of the pandemic and Rishi Kapoor's death. The actor said that he regrets not being able to with Rishi Kapoor.

Diwakar goes to the Okhla Mandi every morning to pick up seasonal fruits to sell them. It is not easy for him as he has to stand in long queues and stay away from policemen and all this while battling the risk of contracting the virus. However, he said that he is happy for what he has and celebrates the little victories in life.

