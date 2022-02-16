Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who was famously known for his disco music in the 80s and 90s in the Indian music industry, passed away at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 16. He was 69 and was suffering from several health issues.

According to an official statement from the hospital, "Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was treated by Dr.Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from a Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr.Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions."

Bappi Lahiri's last rites will be conducted on Thursday, February 17 after the arrival of his son Bappa Lahiri from Los Angeles. The statement from the family read, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul."

Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.

Bappi Lahiri was popularly known for the songs like 'Chalte Chalte', 'Disco Dancer', and 'Sharaabi'. His last song was 'Bhankas' for Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 in 2020.

