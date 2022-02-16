Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who was famously known for his disco music in the 80s and 90s in the Indian music industry, passed away at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 16. He was 69 and was suffering from several health issues.

According to PTI, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of the CritiCare Hospital, said in a statement, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Bappi Lahiri was last seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 with Salman Khan where he was promoting his grandson Swastik's new song 'Baccha Party'.

Over a week ago, he spoke to Bollywood Hungama paying tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar. He said, “Many say she was the reincarnation of Mata Saraswati. I say she was sakshaat Saraswati Mata. Unko main hazaar pranaam karta hoon. In her going, I’ve lost my mother all over again. I have been in her lap when I was a toddler. When I had Covid last year, I was at Breach Candy hospital for fourteen days. Maa called my wife every day…every single day at 7 pm sharp. Even when I came home from hospital, she was extremely concerned, especially about my voice.”

Bappi Lahiri was popularly known for the songs like 'Chalte Chalte', 'Disco Dancer', and 'Sharaabi'. His last song was 'Bhankas' for Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 in 2020.

