The alleged perpetrator has purportedly been targeting individuals within the entertainment space, soliciting funds under the guise of offering work opportunities.

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has taken legal action against an unidentified individual for using her name to create fake email, Instagram profiles, and WhatsApp accounts. The actress, known for her prowess on screen, lodged a formal complaint at Mumbai's Khar Police station. The alleged perpetrator has purportedly been targeting individuals within the entertainment space, soliciting funds under the guise of offering work opportunities. Vidya Balan was made aware of the impersonation when the alleged person reached out to a designer in January of this year to work together.

Vidya Balan files police complaint against imposter soliciting funds under pretext of work opportunities in Bollywood: Report

According to Hindustan Times, an official from the Khar Police said, “This designer immediately contacted the actress to alert her that someone claiming to be her had texted him. Balan was informed about similar activities being done over e-mail as well as on Instagram by other industry contacts.” The unknown person allegedly demanded money from some people.

The investigation is underway after the complaint was filed under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.