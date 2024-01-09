Aanand L Rai throws wrap-up party for Nakhrewaalii cast and crew along with Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava

Aanand L Rai’s production house, Colour Yellow Productions, is thrilled to announce the completion of their latest project, Nakhrewaalii. The film, which features two emerging actors, Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, in leading roles, marks another achievement for the production house in its commitment to nurturing fresh talent in the Indian film industry.

The wrap-up celebration was attended by key members of the film's team. Notably present were screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, alongside director Rahul Shanklya and writer Divy Nidhi Sharma. The event was a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication that drove the successful completion of Nakhrewaalii.

This film claims to be a complete entertainer, offering a plethora of emotions that is expected to strike a chord with audiences across India. Films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Tanu Weds Manu, and Raanjhanaa have achieved decent status, and Nakhrewaalii is expected to be in the same league.

This film also marks the second collaboration between Aanand L Rai's and Jio Studios’ Jyoti Deshpande, following their recent one with the Marathi franchise Jhimma 2. As production ends for Nakhrewaalii, fans and movie lovers can anticipate another partnership between Colour Yellow Productions and Jio Studios.

