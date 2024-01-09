comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 09.01.2024 | 6:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aanand L Rai throws wrap-up party for Nakhrewaalii cast and crew along with Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aanand L Rai throws wrap-up party for Nakhrewaalii cast and crew along with Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava

en Bollywood News Aanand L Rai throws wrap-up party for Nakhrewaalii cast and crew along with Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava

Its a wrap for Aanand L Rai's Nakhrewaalii.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aanand L Rai’s production house, Colour Yellow Productions, is thrilled to announce the completion of their latest project, Nakhrewaalii. The film, which features two emerging actors, Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, in leading roles, marks another achievement for the production house in its commitment to nurturing fresh talent in the Indian film industry.

Aanand L Rai throws wrap-up party for Nakhrewaalii cast and crew along with Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava

Aanand L Rai throws wrap-up party for Nakhrewaalii cast and crew along with Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava

The wrap-up celebration was attended by key members of the film's team. Notably present were screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, alongside director Rahul Shanklya and writer Divy Nidhi Sharma. The event was a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication that drove the successful completion of Nakhrewaalii.

This film claims to be a complete entertainer, offering a plethora of emotions that is expected to strike a chord with audiences across India. Films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Tanu Weds Manu, and Raanjhanaa have achieved decent status, and Nakhrewaalii is expected to be in the same league.

This film also marks the second collaboration between Aanand L Rai's and Jio Studios’ Jyoti Deshpande, following their recent one with the Marathi franchise Jhimma 2. As production ends for Nakhrewaalii, fans and movie lovers can anticipate another partnership between Colour Yellow Productions and Jio Studios.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aanand L Rai on working with Akshay Kumar again, “We are doing a lot of stories together”

More Pages: Nakhrewaalii Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal give us a glimpse…

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about the…

Animal tickets slashed to Rs. 100 after the…

Hema Malini to launch Gulzar Saab’s…

Vishal Bhardwaj and Shah Rukh Khan set to…

Dhanush and Jim Sarbh to collaborate for a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification