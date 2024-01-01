Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff kicked off the New Year with the first look of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff kick off the New Year with the first look from their action extravaganza

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most keenly awaited films of 2024, more so for its fresh casting of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. To kick off the year on a lively note, both the actors and the film's makers turned to social media, offering a celebratory toast to the upcoming film.

Akshay and Tiger, in a joint post, shared their first look from the film where the two actors are seen enjoying a ride on the beach. The post is captioned, “Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don’t forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let’s rock 2024!” The title song of the film is played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Sharing a glimpse from the film, they set the stage for a year that promises not just festivities but also an adrenaline-packed cinematic experience. The synergy between these two actors has undoubtedly become the focal point of discussions, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on the silver screen.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, adding another layer of intensity to this rollercoaster ride of emotions. From jaw-dropping stunts to a storyline that'll keep you hooked, this film is a promise of entertainment that spans across all ages.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release on Eid 2024 in April.

