In a recent sighting that has sent tech enthusiasts into a frenzy, Bollywood sensation Kriti Sanon was spotted flaunting a yet-to-be-unveiled Motorola smartphone. The phone, shrouded in mystery and anticipation, is rumoured to be packed with cutting-edge features that promise to redefine the smartphone experience.

Netizens quickly reacted to the phone in Kriti’s hand saying how she keeps her A-game on in styling her outfits as well as choosing her tech accessories.

One of the standout features of this up Motorola device is its appealing design, coupled with a stylish new finish that is sure to turn heads. From sleek curves to a premium build, the aesthetics of this phone are set to make a bold statement in the world of smartphones.

Sources close to the development have hinted at a range of impressive specifications that are expected to make this Motorola phone a game-changer. Among the most anticipated features are the latest AI capabilities, allowing users to experience seamless performance and intelligent functionalities like never before.

Camera enthusiasts are in for a treat, as rumours suggest that the phone will boast a strong camera hardware setup coupled with lot of advance AI features . With a telephoto camera, users can capture stunning details even from a distance, making it perfect for photography enthusiasts and content creators alike. Whether it's capturing stunning self-portraits or engaging in high-quality video calls, this camera is expected to deliver unmatched clarity and detail.

While official details are still under wraps, the buzz surrounding Kriti Sanon's appearance with this unreleased Motorola phone has set the stage for an eagerly awaited launch. With its elegant design, stylish finish, and a host of cutting-edge features including advanced AI capabilities and a powerful camera setup, this Motorola device is poised to make a significant impact in the smartphone market.

