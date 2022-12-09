The current week as well as the last week have been very poor for the box office. All eyes are now on Avatar: The Way Of Water, which arrives in cinemas next week. The advance booking of the film opened way back on November 22 and till now, the ticket sales have been very encouraging. The reviews that have poured in from the West have also increased the expectations of the moviegoers and trade at large.

BREAKING: CBFC passes Avatar: The Way Of Water with a U/A certificate; mutes ‘p***s face’, ‘b***holes, ‘f*****g’, ‘a**hole’; to be the LENGTHIEST film post pandemic beating RRR’s run time

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that the censor process of Avatar: The Way Of Water has been completed. The examining committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have passed the film with a U/A certificate and without a single visual cut. But the CBFC members had reservations about the use of abusive language in the film. Hence, as many as 12 cuss words and terms have been muted in the films. These words and terms are ‘p***s face’, ‘b***h’, ‘a**’, ‘f*****g’, ‘s**t’, ‘b***holes, ‘dips**t’, ‘son of a b***h’, ‘a**-whipping’, ‘bats**t’, ‘a**hole’ and ‘f**k’. In all, the muting of abusive language happened at 18 places throughout the film.

After these changes were carried out, the censor certificate was handed out to Avatar: The Way Of Water on Thursday, December 8. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 192.10 minutes. In other words, its run time is 3 hours and 12 minutes. This makes Avatar: The Way Of Water the lengthiest film to release in cinemas in India post-pandemic beating the duration of the Tamil film Cobra (2022; 3 hours 1 minute) and the Telugu blockbuster RRR (2022; 3 hours 5 minutes). It is also a rare Hollywood film in a long time to go over three hours in duration.

Directed by master filmmaker James Cameron, Avatar: The Way Of Water is the sequel to the very successful and acclaimed Avatar (2009). It stars Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss. It is all set to release in cinemas on December 16, 2023.

