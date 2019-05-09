Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to release on Valentine’s Day 2020, Teaser OUT

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most PATH BREAKING actors and he has proved that time and again! After a smashing performance in movies like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun…he is back with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the teaser of the film has left us SHOOK!

After the smashing success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which released in 2017, the makers are all set to impress us with a sequel to the movie. Aanand L Rai’s production house Colour Yellow Productions is all set to give us a love story but with a TWIST. We earlier informed you how Ayushmann will play a gay lover in the movie, well the teaser of the film promises us a #100%PrakritikPyaar and we are so excited!

The makers confirmed the date as February 14, 2020 and we CANNOT KEEP CALM! While Ayushmann will soon start shooting for this film, the makers are yet to lock in another lead for the film. The film produced by Rai will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya and has all the makings of being a total BLOCKBUSTER.

The movie is in celebration of one love and it sure has got the internet excited.

