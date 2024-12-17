Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana will headline the first big film from the anticipated creative collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures that aims to produce disruptive and immersive theatrical experiences for today’s audience.

India’s biggest legacy media company, Yash Raj Films, announced last week, an exciting creative partnership with Posham Pa Pictures regarded as one of the most forward-thinking voices in Indian entertainment today. This collaboration will see the two jointly produce theatrical films starting 2025.

This partnership is in line with YRF’s vision to build out a new creative business model under the company’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, who is strategically building out the studio model within Yash Raj Films as a producer. This is Akshaye’s second film as a producer after the Mohit Suri young love story that launches Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

A senior trade source reveals, “This yet untitled project is a genre-bending theatrical film. It will deliver an incredibly new visual experience for people in theatres. Ayushmann Khurrana, who has made content disruption his calling card, is headlining the first film from YRF’s theatrical collaboration with Posham Pa Pictures. This partnership is looking to deliver a unique, engaging, and immersive theatrical experience like never before and for them, there was no one better actor than Ayushmann Khurrana to helm a project that will keep you at the edge of the seats from the word go.”

The partners at Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena, Amit Golani, Biswapati Sarkar and Saurabh Khanna have together and individually been part of a lot of widely acclaimed and highly celebrated stories like Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai.

