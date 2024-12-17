Akshay Kumar has launched a compassionate initiative in collaboration with the Anjaneya Sewa Trust to address the growing monkey population in Ayodhya, providing them with clean, nutritious food. With Ayodhya's monkey population on the rise, the actor recognized the need for a sustainable solution that supports both the animals and the environment. The initiative feeds over 1,250 monkeys, offering them a balanced diet to promote their health and well-being.

Akshay Kumar teams up with Anjaneya Sewa Trust to feed over 1,250 monkeys and cows in Ayodhya, promoting sustainability

In addition to feeding the monkeys, the program also supports local cows by ensuring that food waste is utilized responsibly. Banana peels, a common leftover from the monkeys' diet, are fed to the cows, promoting a zero-waste approach. This thoughtful exchange between the species not only reduces waste but also fosters a harmonious balance in the ecosystem.

By combining kindness with sustainability, Akshay Kumar’s collaboration with the Anjaneya Sewa Trust serves as a model for responsible animal welfare practices. It highlights the importance of taking care of both wildlife and farm animals while ensuring minimal environmental impact. This initiative is a step towards creating a better, more sustainable world for animals in Ayodhya.

Earlier, founder trustee of Anjaneya Sewa Trust, Priya Gupta had said, “I have always known Akshay Kumar to be an extremely kind and generous man be it his staff, his crew or co-actors that work with him or each of his family members. He not only donated instantly and generously, but also he dedicated this great sewa in the name of both his parents Hari Om and Aruna Bhatia and his father-in-law Rajesh Khanna. Akshay is not just a generous donor but also an equally socially conscious citizen of India. He was equally concerned about the citizens and city of Ayodhya and thus we will ensure that no citizen gets inconvenienced while we feed the monkeys and there is no littering on the streets of Ayodhya as a result of feeding the monkeys.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy shooting for Housefull 5, which is set to release in theatres on June 6, 2025. He is also preparing for the release of his highly awaited horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla. The film marks his reunion with veteran director Priyadarshan and is set to hit theatres on April 2, 2026.

