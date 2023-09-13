The upcoming brand campaign in India featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to launch in November.

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is the new brand ambassador for Agoda in India, the digital travel platform announced today. The National Award-winning actor, who is currently celebrating the success of his latest hit Dream Girl 2, is revered for his versatility and eclectic film choices.

Ayushmann Khurrana roped in as the brand ambassador for travel platform Agoda

Beyond the silver screen, Ayushmann’s passion for travel aligns seamlessly with Agoda’s goal to help travelers see the world for less. The Andhadhun star embodies a positive and refreshing spirit, a perfect match with Agoda’s user-friendly and colorful platform.

“I am excited to partner with Agoda, a brand that shares my passion for travel” said Ayushmann Khurrana. “I always make sure there’s an upcoming trip in my calendar to look forward to and it’s great to see I’m not the only one, given how tourism is booming in India. I’m hoping that together with Agoda I can encourage even more Indians to travel and see the world for less.”

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Krishna Rathi, Country Director of India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda, said “We are ecstatic to announce Ayushmann Khuranna as the new face of Agoda in India. His genuine persona, versatility, and zeal to always deliver the best are perfectly aligned with what the Agoda brand aspires to be for Indian travelers.”

The upcoming brand campaign in India featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to launch in November and will be Agoda’s first ad in India since the successful ‘No More Drama!’ campaign.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.