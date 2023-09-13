Dhadkan (2000), starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, is an unforgettable love saga for most moviegoers, thanks to the plot, performances, direction and of course, chartbuster music by Nadeem-Shravan. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the makers are now planning a sequel to Dhadkan. The plan is in the nascent stage for the keenly awaited sequel.

Dhadkan’s maverick director Dharmesh Darshan told Bollywood Hungama, “A lot of people have repeatedly asked me that when I’ll be back with a film. People are missing the kind of work I did, and it makes me happy. Apart from Raja Hindustani (1996), the one film people particularly ask me about is Dhadkan and whether I’ll be doing its sequel.”

Dharmesh Darshan continued, “At this moment, all I can say is that yes, I have been offered Dhadkan 2 by Mr Ratan Jain, who’s also the producer of Dhadkan. He has been offering me the film for a decade. I have been resisting as I was not sure since I have been told that Dhadkan is a classic. It’s like making the second part of Kabhi Kabhie (1976)! Dhadkan is not an action entertainer or comic caper. It is a film with a lot of soul. It has stood the test of time. I don’t believe in encashing on it. But now people have gone hammer and tongs I guess after the monstrous success of Gadar 2. Hence, the film was offered yet again to me in the last 10-15 days.”

Dharmesh Darshan then opened up further, “Mr Ratan Jain reached out to me. We had a meeting. I made it clear that I’ll make the film only if we don’t compromise on any front. I don’t know how big a hit it will be. Even for the first part, I was not sure. It had an ‘off casting’. Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty were action heroes then. But When asked whether Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty will be cast in Dhadkan 2, Dharmesh Darshan replied, “I haven’t thought about the casting at all.”

Before signing off, he also said that the script is also not yet locked, “I have 2-3 ideas with possibilities of interesting and different castings.”

