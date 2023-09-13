Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar and director Hansal Mehta are teaming up to make a biopic on the life of ace choreographer Saroj Khan. The project is currently in the writing stage and is expected to go on floors sometime in 2024.

In a conversation with PinkVilla, producer Bhushan Kumar, who is the chairman and managing director of T-Series, confirmed the reports of making a biopic on Saroj Khan. He asserted, “We are working on Saroj ji’s biopic which Hansal sir is doing. Directed and created by Hansal Mehta. That’s in the writing stage. In OTT, you have to write a lot, and when it’s a biopic, it’s a lot more.”

Earlier the entertainment portal had quoted a source saying, “The biopic is presently in the writing stage and the team is planning to unleash the story in an episodic format. Saroj Khan’s journey in the industry is nothing short of an inspiration for millions of dancers across the globe, and Hansal is trying to be very thorough with his research.”

Khan, who passed away in 2020, was one of the most celebrated choreographers in India. She choreographed over 2000 songs, including chart-toppers like ‘Hawa Hawai,’ ‘Ek Do Teen,’ and ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.’ Her work spanned over four decades and she is credited with revolutionising the art of choreography in Bollywood.

