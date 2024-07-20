Ayushmann Khurrana and Raaj Shaandilyaa are set to reunite for a family comedy film. The duo has had success in their previous collaborations, with 'Dream Girl.'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Raaj Shaandilyaa are all ready to work together again. Previously, both worked together on Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2. They are reportedly reuniting for a comedic picture. Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that they are in negotiations, and if everything goes well, they may begin filming shortly. Things have still to be made official.

According to a source close to the project, Raaj has written a funny family comedy, and Ayushmann has expressed interest in doing the film. “The film is a standalone comedy film and not Dream Girl 3. Raaj is writing an hatke comic entertainer and Ayushmann is impressed with the basic idea of the film. The writing will be finished in another month, followed by a narration,” revealed a person close to the project.

While Raaj is now working on Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Ayushmann is filming an unnamed comedy film produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. He follows it up with Dinesh Vijan's Vampires of Vijay Nagar, which was released in October.

This is Ayushmann's first collaboration with Karan Johar-led Dharma Production. Aakash Kaushik will helm the untitled film, which is supposed to be a unique espionage comedy.

According to sources close to the production told PinkVilla, “Karan and Guneet have been very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements with comedy. The script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy, and the trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character to the T.”

This film has the potential to reinvent the espionage genre in Hindi cinema and will be regarded as a definitive Ayushmann Khurrana film. The source said, “The film goes on floors in a couple of months and the official announcement with title is around the corner. The makers are in advanced stages of discussion with Sara Ali Khan to play the female lead.”

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2. The remainder of the cast includes Ananya Pandey as the female protagonist, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, and others. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the label Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie was released on August 25, 2023.

