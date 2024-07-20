Armaan Malik is currently married to Payal as well as her best friend Krithika and the trio are parents to four children.

Ever since the entry of the Maliks in the Bigg Boss OTT house, they have been facing extensive criticism inside and outside the house. A lot of celebrities have taken to social media to slam the reality show, accusing the latter of promoting polygamy considering that influencer and YouTuber Armaan Malik is married to two women – Payal and Krithika. This hate further continued on social media as many netizens called out the two women for being in this marriage. Followed by the flak she has been receiving, Payal, who was eliminated from the show a few days ago, has shared her decision to part ways with Armaan.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Payal Malik reveals her decision ‘to part ways with Armaan Malik’ after they get extensively trolled for polygamy; says, “The hate is coming to my kids”

Payal Malik explains her decision to leave Armaan in order to protect her kids

In a recent vlog, Payal shared on Friday, she has explained this decision and has held the criticism coming her way as the reason behind her separation. She further asserted that she doesn’t want her kids to be affected by all this online hatred. “I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I’ll take care of the kids,” Payal told her followers.

While the influencer asserted that they have faced trolling before, she also maintained that she cannot keep subjecting their children to this. Stating that Armaan can continue living with Krithika, Payal added, “I know Golu won’t stay without Zaid so probably she can keep him and I’Il leave with my three kids. People are not happy with her polygamy and can no longer take the hate. It is pissing me off like anything. Either all three of us get separated, or two of us get separated, or I walk away. This can turn out only like that. They don't know what's transpiring outside. I know what's happening, I've never faced so much hate, so much trolling, so many abuses in my life. My decision is confirmed. We can't subject our children to this. Which parents can afford that.”

About Payal Malik

Payal tied the knot with Armaan Malik in 2011 in a traditional ceremony which was also attended by Krithika, who was Payal’s best friend. Seven years later, Armaan tied the knot with Krithika which left Payal heart broken and after 1.5 years of separation, she decided to reunite with Armaan and Krithika. The trio have four children namely, Chirayu, Zaid, Ayaan, and Tuba.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan supports Vishal Pandey amid slap controversy with Armaan Malik on Bigg Boss OTT 3: “Toh kya married logon ko sundar bolna…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.