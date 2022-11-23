The Ravishing beauty Ayeesha S Aiman has been portrayed of making the right choices for her new projects which came her way. Super glam Ayeesha has been beaming her way through, to enter as the most promising artist acclaimed by the peers of the Industry. The spotlight of Indian Cinema is on the new entrant, the Aeronautical Engineer turned Glam Miss India Ayeesha S Aiman; she is ready making her acting debut with the movie India Lockdown set for a direct to digital release on ZEE5 on December 2 directed by National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar.

Ayeesha S Aiman, Former Miss India International is all set to raise the hotness bar with India Lockdown

Cinema in India has a long history of building products and she is the one in making. The Ravishing beauty Ayeesha S Aiman has been portrayed of making the right choices for her new projects, which came her way (waited for the right ones to be precise). As our sources approached Ayeesha to know more about her journey “I am very excited to be a part of Bollywood Industry. The Three Mantras I believe in to be an actor which determines the success is “Patience, Perseverance, Persistence” …. The Three “Ps”

She further added, “I have chosen to do this film not by the length of the character but the story which every citizen across the world will relate to this film as COVID brought us together and made us stronger”.

India Lockdown is inspired by true events. It will depict four parallel stories and the repercussions of the pandemic on the people of India and across the world.

India Lockdown is jointly produced by Jayantilal Gada (Pen studio), PJ Motion pictures and Bhandarkar entertainment. India lockdown has all ready created a buzz and Movie will have its world premier at IIFI Goa on 21st.

Well, she has the ability to raise the temperature with her appearance. Ayeesha uses Instagram very often to post pretty and beautiful pictures, so would say her social handle is at its peak and best where one can witness her. However, the profound influence of her work in the industry would be worthwhile.

Also Read: Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown to premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa

More Pages: India Lockdown Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.