Avneet Kaur will NOT replace Tunisha Sharma in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul; former’s mother refutes rumours of her casting

Bollywood News

Amid the speculations of Avneet Kaur playing the lead in Tunisha Sharma starrer Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, the former’s mother breaks her silence.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Popular Television actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24, 2022, on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Currently, the investigation into her case is underway. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have already begun their hunt for a new lead. Recently, several media reports speculated that Avneet Kaur might step into the shoes of late actress Tunisha Sharma on the Sab TV show.

As numerous rumours about the same were floating on the internet, Avneet Kaur’s mother, Sonia Nandra, has finally broken her silence and put an end to the speculation for once and all. According to Avneet Kaur’s mother, she will be not replacing Tunisha Sharma. A report by Times Of India quoted Avneet’s mother saying, “Avneet will not be playing the role of Mariam in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. These rumours are not true.”

Several media reports have also claimed that the channel will not bring in anyone in Tunisha's place, instead, they will introduce a new female lead character. Commenting on the same, Kaur’s mother stated, “No, Avneet will not be playing any role in Alibaba, she is not part of the show.” On the other hand, it is also reported that Abhishek Nigam will be replacing Sheezan Khan in the show. However, neither the actor nor the makers have made an official announcement about the same.

Speaking of Tunisha’s suicide case, the 20-year-old actress was reportedly depressed for days prior to her death because of her breakup with co-star Sheezan Khan. The two allegedly broke up just 15 days before the actress ended her life.

Currently, Sheezan is in police custody as the late actress’ mother filed an abetment to suicide complaint against him.

Also Read: Tunisha Sharma’s mother once tried to strangle her; did not share a good relationship, claims Sheezan Khan’s lawyer

