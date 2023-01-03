Tunisha Sharma, a TV actress, allegedly died by suicide at the age of 20 late in December 2022. It has left the industry in shock. Her Ali Baba Dastan-E-Kabul co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been in judicial custody following a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma alleging abetment to suicide. While Vanita has claimed that Khan cheated on her daughter, Khan's family held a press conference to clear out some allegations made against Sheezan. In a press conference on Monday afternoon, attended by Sheezan’s sisters Shafaz Naaz and Falaq Naaz along with their mother, advocate Shailendra Mishra claimed that Tunisha did not share a good relationship with her mother. He also alleged that Vanita once tried to strangle her daughter. Mishra even claimed that Sanjeev Kaushal, who is claiming to be Tunisha's uncle, is not related to her and her family.

Tunisha Sharma’s mother once tried to strangle her; did not share a good relationship, claims Sheezan Khan’s lawyer

“Tunisha's mom is well aware that Tunisha did not have good equations with her family. After the death of Tunisha's father, she has never celebrated her birthday happily. This was the first time that she planned to celebrate her birthday, years after she last celebrated her birthday with her father. The cops are investigating the relationship between Tunisha's mom and Sanjeev Kaushal," the lawyer claimed.

"It was Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha's mom Vanita Sharma who dominated and controlled her. Post lockdown, Tunisha's mom and Kaushal even forced the actress to travel to Chandigarh, and when she refused, Vanita broke her mobile phone and even tried to strangle her. Tunisha had shared all of this with the director of the show she was a part of then," Sheezan's lawyer said.

Mishra also said that Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma was fired as her manager four years ago as "he used to interfere a lot & behave harshly with her”. He added, "Tunisha & Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal & her mother, Vanita tried to strangle her, Sheezan Khan's lawyer claimed Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money."

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan reportedly broke up 15 days before the incident occurred. The Mumbai police is investigating the case from multiple angles.

