Shah Rukh Khan has the greatest business mind in the entire film fraternity and it's known how the King goes all out in clash scenarios. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that his next, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki will hit the big screens on December 21, 2023, a day ahead of its already announced date of December 22, 2023.

REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to release a day before on December 21; to get an upper hand over Salaar

According to an insider, Shah Rukh Khan and the team want to bring their social comedy a day ahead of Salaar, giving it a shot at a solo release. "The idea is to get that one additional day without competition. The solo release on Thursday will ensure a faster spread of word of mouth. In-fact, people would be raving about Dunki and its content even before a single show of Salaar rolls out. Salaar is releasing on December 22, 2023, due to astrological reasons and there is no way that they can now advance their film to December 21 in India," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

This is also a masterstroke from a screen allotment point of view as releasing before Salaar will give SRK's Dunki an upper hand over Salaar in terms of screens and show allocation. "The premium screens will go to Dunki as it's the first to arrive - basically, Dunki will get a first mover advantage in terms of selection of screens over Salaar. It's a well-calculated move. As far as the unconventional date of releasing on Thursday is concerned, SRK in today's time can make a normal working Thursday into a national holiday - such is the craze for him in today's time," the source added further.

Internationally too, Dunki will be released on December 21, 2023. Team Dunki has already taken the first step to get an advantage in the clash and it's now on us to see how Team Salaar reacts.

Also Read: First look poster of Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki indicates December 21 release in India and internationally; the tagline reads, “A soldier’s journey to keep a promise”

More Pages: Dunki Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.