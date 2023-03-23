Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana welcome third child; become parents to baby girl on first day of Ramzan

Popular Pakistani singer, who has a huge fan following across borders, has welcomed his third child with his wife Sara Bharwana. The singer announced that they welcomed a baby girl on the first day of Ramzan and named her Halima. Atif Aslam is a father of two boys – Abdul Ahad born in 2014 and Aryaan born in 2019.

The ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ singer took to Instagram to announce this heartwarming news to his followers. He assured that both his wife Sara and daughter Halima are doing well. The caption of Atif’s Instagram post read, ”Finally, the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam …23/03/2023 #ramadan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

Atif Aslam married his long-time girlfriend Sara Bharwana in an intimate wedding in Lahore in March 2013.

In India, the Pakistani singer has sung an array of songs for Bollywood including ‘Tere Sang Yaara’, ‘Pehli Nazar’, ‘Main Rang Sharbaton Ka’ and ‘Jeene Laga Hoon’ among others. He is also popular for songs like ‘Doorie’, ‘Hum Kis Gali Ja Rahe Hain’ among others. Atif Aslam has also prominently featured in Coke Studio (Pakistan) in the several seasons aired till now.

Meanwhile, Atif Aslam has also moved towards acting and did his first lead role in the Urdu series Sang-E-Mah in 2022.

