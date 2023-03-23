Zwigato produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles, has been made tax-free in the state of Odisha where it was shot. The government of Odisha announced that it is waiving off entertainment tax on movie tickets for Zwigato as part of its effort to promote the movie and the state as a destination for film shooting.

Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato becomes tax-free in Odisha

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, applauded Nandita Das for her efforts in promoting the state as a destination for commercial movie making and made the announcement of the entertainment tax waiver. Zwigato has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences for its universal theme. The positive word of mouth has encouraged the Odisha government to take this move, which is sure to help drive people to the cinemas and promote the message of the movie to a wider audience.

A source close to the film spoke about how the team reacted to this news adding, “Overall, this is a great boost for Zwigato and its message, and it's a testament to the hard work put in by the cast and crew of the film, as well as the support from the government of Odisha.”

Zwigato revolves around the life of a food delivery man essayed by Kapil Sharma. After losing his job at a factory because of lockdown and the pandemic, his character takes up the job of a food delivery man.

