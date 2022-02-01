The Lady Bird and Little Women actress Saoirse Ronan is set to play the lead in The Outrun, an adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir, the new film from The Unforgivable director Nora Fingscheidt. Fingscheidt and Liptrot have adapted the book for the screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ronan, a four-time Oscar nominee, will play Rona, a woman fresh out of rehab who, after more than a decade away, returns to Scotland’s wild Orkney Islands and to the sheep farm of her childhood, in the adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir of the same name.

Liptrot’s memoir, a Sunday Times top 10 bestseller, won the 2016 Wainwright Prize and the 2017 PEN Ackerley Prize. The book was translated into 15 languages and has sold more than 110,000 copies in the U.K. alone. Rebecca Watson of VHA negotiated the film deal for the book on behalf of James Macdonald Lockhart of Antony Harwood Ltd.

Sarah Brocklehurst’s Brock Media optioned The Outrun and will produce the film alongside Ronan, Jack Lowden and Dominic Norris under their new shingle Arcade Pictures together with Ignacio Salazar-Simpson and Ricardo Marco Budé of Mogambo. Jonas Weydemann and Jakob D. Weydemann of Germany’s Weydemann Bros. will co-produce together with BBC Film and Screen Scotland, which supported the project’s development. Protagonist is executive producing and arranged financing.

On the work front, Fingscheidt’s debut feature, System Crasher, premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in 2019, winning the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize, and sweeping the German Film Awards, winning eight Lolas, including best picture and best director for Fingscheidt. Fingscheidt’s English-language follow-up was Netflix hit The Unforgivable starring Sandra Bullock, a feature adaptation of a U.K. TV series about a woman navigating her freedom after 20 years in prison.

Also Read: Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern, Noah Jupe to star in Justin Kurzel’s sci-fi film Morning

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.