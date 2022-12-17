Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his soon-to-release films. However, before the Siddharth Anand directorial hit screens in January, the first song from the movie seems to be drawing immense ire. In fact, over the past couple of days, there have been a number of protests around the song ‘Besharam Rang’ and the film as well. However, away from all that, Shah Rukh Khan decided to reach out to the audience directly, via an #AskSRK session on Twitter. While most asked King Khan about his soon-to-release venture, there were a few who questioned the actor about Hollywood filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Stanley Kubrick.

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals which are his favourite Christopher Nolan and Stanley Kubrick films

One user, who engaged in the #AskSRK session posted, “#AskSRK @iamsrk which is your favorite movie of Christopher Nolan?” To which Shah Rukh Khan replied with two names that most Nolan fans have on their lips, “Memento and Prestige”.

Memento and Prestige https://t.co/SCjdvTcHcI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022



Continuing in the same line, another user posted, “@iamsrk Sir what's your favorite Stanley Kubrick film? #AskSRK”. Once again, proving his repertoire of knowledge, Shah Rukh Khan responded with, “Clockwork Orange”, a rather unconventional choice as compared to the usual response of The Shining.

Clockwork Orange https://t.co/8D4d4oYSh9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022



On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand the film is slated to release on January 25, 2023. Following this, the actor will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and the Atlee directorial Jawan.

