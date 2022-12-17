comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.12.2022 | 10:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Cirkus Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals which are his favourite Christopher Nolan and Stanley Kubrick films

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his soon-to-release films. However, before the Siddharth Anand directorial hit screens in January, the first song from the movie seems to be drawing immense ire. In fact, over the past couple of days, there have been a number of protests around the song ‘Besharam Rang’ and the film as well. However, away from all that, Shah Rukh Khan decided to reach out to the audience directly, via an #AskSRK session on Twitter. While most asked King Khan about his soon-to-release venture, there were a few who questioned the actor about Hollywood filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Stanley Kubrick.

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals which are his favourite Christopher Nolan and Stanley Kubrick films

One user, who engaged in the #AskSRK session posted, “#AskSRK @iamsrk   which is your favorite movie of Christopher Nolan?” To which Shah Rukh Khan replied with two names that most Nolan fans have on their lips, “Memento and Prestige”.


Continuing in the same line, another user posted, “@iamsrk Sir what's your favorite Stanley Kubrick film? #AskSRK”. Once again, proving his repertoire of knowledge, Shah Rukh Khan responded with, “Clockwork Orange”, a rather unconventional choice as compared to the usual response of The Shining.


On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand the film is slated to release on January 25, 2023. Following this, the actor will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and the Atlee directorial Jawan.

Also Read: #AskSRK: Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan reveals the biggest compliment he received from his kids

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kuttey motion poster: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu,…

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan in trouble;…

Shonali Bose and Karan Anshuman to direct…

Midnight and early morning shows of Avatar:…

Katrina Kaif tops Most Searched Asians among…

Veteran actress Veena Kapoor is well and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification