We all know that the film Pathaan is currently in the midst of a controversy owing to the immense buzz revolving around the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Even politicians have intervened in the matter as the song has been accused of insulting women and the country because of a saffron-coloured bikini that was worn by Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, fans of the superstar are eager to catch a glimpse of him since they haven’t seen the actor on the big screen since Zero in 2018. But before he makes an appearance on the big screen, SRK decided to have a fun session with fans and interact with them.

#AskSRK: Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan had to predict about the business of Pathaan

Considering the anticipation around Pathaan, it didn’t come as a surprise that the recent Ask SRK session hosted by Shah Rukh Khan was filled with curious fans questioning him about his spy thriller. Amidst them, one fan seems to appeal to the business side of the superstar as he quizzed him about the business of the film. Box office predictions are a very common phenomena these days where experts often predict the performance of a film based on its buzz. However, knowing the witty side of the superstar, we did expect him to give a rather befitting yet unique reply. When the user asked, “What’s ur prediction for first day of PATHAAN?”, the star replied, “I am not in the business of predictions... I am in the business of entertaining you and to make you smile."

I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile… https://t.co/sYpMggvtZq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and the action-entertainer is a part of the ambitious spy universe that is being created by Yash Raj Films. With Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and John Abraham as the antagonist, the film will also have a special appearance from Tiger aka Salman Khan. It is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

