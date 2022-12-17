Every now and then, celebrities host #AskMe sessions on Twitter where they field a host of queries from fans. Well, Shah Rukh Khan who has been making headlines for the past couple of days took to the micro-blogging site earlier today to host a #AskSRK session. Not surprisingly the actor who is gearing up for his next release Pathaan found himself inundated with questions. One such question among the plethora was about the best compliment he received from his kids.

During the conversation, one user questioned SRK, “Biggest compliment you have ever gotten from your kids? #AskSRK”. Answering in a heartbeat, King Khan replied, “Papa you are the kindest man we know”. Besides this, there were a host of other questions that ranged from his views on popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, to how he feels when his IPL team KKR faces off against MS Dhoni on the field. But all in all, the #AskSRK session was rather engaging and entertaining.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the venture which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is slated to hit screens on January 25, 2023.

