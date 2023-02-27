Former contestant Aim Riaz talking about Bigg Boss 13 and his bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla has gone viral on varied platforms. Readers would be aware that while they both shared a love-hate relationship, the two contestants were also much loved by the audience and competed together in the finale round. However, the season ended with Shukla being declared as a winner whereas Riaz became the first runner-up. However, recently, the latter revealed that this decision was taken by the makers of the show and not by the audience.

Asim Riaz reveals that Bigg Boss 13 was rigged; says, ‘the makers wanted Siddharth Shukla to win the game’

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Asim Riaz insisted that the game of Bigg Boss 13 was rigged and it was the makers who were keen on making the late Sidharth Shukla win the season. He said, “Mere dauran unhone kya kiya just because they didn't want to make me win... they declared aaj hi hum online voting khol denge. 15 minute ke dauran... jeetana hai jeetao jisko (The Bigg Boss makers just did not want me to win. They changed their voting system and opened the lines with a different strategy just so Sidharth could win). Come on man! Just say you don't want to make me win. You made it so obvious that we had to believe that you did it - whatever. But I was like... okay!"

However, his statement did not go down well with Sidharth Shukla fans who felt hurt about him taking up the name of an actor who has passed away two years ago. Many of them took to social media to lash out on Asim. “Sid jaisa na koi tha na koi hoga,” asserted one of the social media users. Yet another fan of Shukla decided to drop a long note about the Balika Vadhu star saying, “You never were deserving… Accept kar aur move on. Siddharth shukla ke aas paas bhi koi nahi tha S13 mein. Aaj bhi koi comparison karta hai to siddharth se karta hai, tuu layak hota to tujhse karte. Kisi ne aaj tak nahi bola wo asim riaz wala season… phir bhi nahi samjh aata. (Nobody could even come near Shukla’s (talent) in S13. Even today, there is no comparison with Siddharth. If you were capable, you would have done it. Has anyone referred to it as Asim Riaz’s season? And yet you don’t understand).”

Yet another fan expressed his displeasure about making such remarks after the demise of the actor. “Yar ye banda Siddharth Shukla ke Jane ke bad ye sb kyu bol rha hai? Guda tha toh pehle bolna tha na jab defence me reply aaye! Come on bruh not again! Big L (Dude, why did he have to say these things after Siddharth Shukla passed away. If he felt that way, he should have spoken about it earlier).”

Other than this, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha, who continues to remember Sidharth Shukla during several occasions took to Twitter to share a cryptic post that seems to be in response to Riaz’s statement. He tweeted, “Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai. (There is and will be only one lion).”

Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai???? — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) February 26, 2023

