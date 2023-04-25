Popular stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is all set to return with its 13th season as it is all set to pump up its danger quotient. Earlier today we had reported that Kumkum Bhagya actor Arjit Taneja has joined the list of contestants and now another name from this industry has been added to the list. Nyrraa M Banerji, who recently featured in the Colors’ show Pishachini as the lead, is all set to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and challenge her limits in this upcoming season.

Nyrraa M Banerji joins the list of contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

After winning hearts with her recent show as the antagonist in her recent show, Nyrraa M Banerji is all set to experience the thrill of a lifetime in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and conquer her fears. Talking about her entry in the show as well as her association with the channel, Nyrra said , “I'm thrilled to continue my association with Colors, and this time it's with a bang on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The love and support of the viewers and my fans during my previous show, Pishachini, have been overwhelming, and I can't thank them enough. I believe this new journey will test my limits, both physically and mentally, and I'm excited to take on each challenge with renewed vigor. I hope to inspire people to face their fears and show them that anything is achievable if you put your mind to it. Get ready for an exciting and thrilling ride, because I'm here to give it my all!"

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is expected to feature a new theme this season and it is also expected to be bigger, bolder, with more daring stunts. The show aims at helping the contestants take a journey of conquering their fears as they brace themselves for a nail-biting adventure and some daredevilry. Contestants from all walks of life are expected to be a part of this stunt-based reality show as they will be fighting their worst phobias head-on. The show will air soon on Colors but the premiere date is yet to be revealed.

Also Read: After Kundali Bhagya stars, Kumkum Bhagya star Arjit Taneja joins Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.