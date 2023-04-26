With the release of Pathaan in January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan gave a much-needed boost to cinemas. The actor is soaring high on the success of the film. With that being said, he has two more releases this year – Jawan and Dunki. In recent times, many clips of the Atlee Kumar directorial have surfaced online in which Shah Rukh Khan was shooting a song with Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, respectively. Even leaked clips of alleged teaser have also surfaced online. Following a string of leaked content, Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered social media platforms, Cable TV platforms, rogue websites, direct-to-home services and ‘John Doe’ defendants to take down the leaked content and refrain from committing copyright infringement of Jawan.

Delhi High Court orders social media platforms to take down leaked clips of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Red Chillies Entertainment had reached High Court claiming two of the leaked clips from the film ad surfaced online. The first clip was of SRK doing an action sequence and the second one was him shooting a song with Nayanthara. “It is the plaintiff’s (Red Chillies) case that these Leaked video clips are nothing but a clear violation of copyright/intellectual property rights of the plaintiff which are causing damage and loss to the plaintiff. The leaked video clips together give away the look of the actors in the said film, as well as the music, both of which are typically disclosed at strategic points in time as part of the carefully curated marketing strategy of a film,” the Delhi HC was informed, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The suit further said that certain photos and stills were leaked from the sets of the movie, which was shot behind closed doors. The suit also expressed apprehension towards rogue websites further copying, reproducing and distributing the copyrighted content. “The plaintiff reasonably apprehends that such publication and unauthorized circulation of the leaked video clips and said the film will jeopardize the promotion and exploitation rights of the plaintiff in the said film and as and when the said film is released in theatres, similar acts of piracy relating to the entire Film would also commence and intermediaries/websites as described would again be utilized to illegally copy, record, download, reproduce, transmit and communicate the said copyright protected work to the general public,” the Court was told.

As per the report, Justice C Hari Shankar passed the order on Tuesday. The order was directed to social media platforms like YouTube, Google, Twitter, Reddit and others to take steps to stop the spread of copyrighted content of Jawan. Justice Shanker further ordered, “various internet service providers to block access to the websites displaying or making available for viewing or downloading the content of the movie.”

While Atlee Kumar and his team are working on post-production simultaneously, some bits of the Jawan shoot is left which will be wrapped by March 2023. The plan is to shoot in various cities. The commercial action entertainer also stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

Red Chillies Entertainment presents Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by Gauri Khan. Jawan will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages making it Shah Rukh Khan’s first pan-India film.

Meanwhile, with Pathaan, Yash Raj Films kicks off the YRF Spy Universe. Shah Rukh Khan has obliterated the box office with his massive release. The film has already broken several opening day collection records of Hrithik Roshan starrer War (Rs. 53.35 crore) and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi (Rs. 53.95 crore).

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film has arrived in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia with the cameo of Salman Khan.

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.