Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.05.2020 | 1:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Asha Negi reacts to breakup rumours with Rithvik Dhanjani

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Asha Negi reacts to breakup rumours with Rithvik Dhanjani

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani’s breakup rumours have been doing rounds since the past few weeks and the fans have been waiting for either of them to speak up on the issue. Hoping that their favourite television couple has not parted ways, the fans were clearly rooting for them. Rithvik and Asha first starred in Pavitra Rishta and have been dating for over 7 years. During the promotions of her upcoming web show, Baarish 2, Asha Negi opened up about the dating rumours.

Asha Negi reacts to breakup rumours with Rithvik Dhanjani

Asha has never been the one to talk about her private life but said that people fall apart and relationships fall apart, but the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person that never dies. She did not speak much about it and concluded by saying that the love and compassion will always be there and that she does not like to speak about her personal life.

It looks like things have ended for Rithvik and Asha or as the fans address them as AshVik.

Also Read: Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani call it quits after being together for 7 years?

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

Villagers in Igatpuri rename their locality…

Kriti Sanon staying in shape after shedding…

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reveals how late…

Kabir Khan reveals why it took him one and a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification