Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani’s breakup rumours have been doing rounds since the past few weeks and the fans have been waiting for either of them to speak up on the issue. Hoping that their favourite television couple has not parted ways, the fans were clearly rooting for them. Rithvik and Asha first starred in Pavitra Rishta and have been dating for over 7 years. During the promotions of her upcoming web show, Baarish 2, Asha Negi opened up about the dating rumours.

Asha has never been the one to talk about her private life but said that people fall apart and relationships fall apart, but the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person that never dies. She did not speak much about it and concluded by saying that the love and compassion will always be there and that she does not like to speak about her personal life.

It looks like things have ended for Rithvik and Asha or as the fans address them as AshVik.

