Actor Salman Khan is putting this nationwide lockdown to good use. The actor has already released two songs ‘Pyaar Karona’ and ‘Tere Bina’. Keeping himself busy, he has taken up penning songs. If reports are anything to go by, Salman Khan might release the third song which will be a love ballad.

Apparently, those around Salman Khan are keen to see the third part which will complete his trilogy of music videos. The actor is penning a romantic song and once he is done, then he plans to rope in the music director. As Waluscha De Souza already worked as a set co-ordinator for Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Bina’, she might feature in his next music video.

‘Tere Bina’ song, sung and directed by Salman himself features Jacqueline Fernandez opposite him and is composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia, written by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video released on May 12.