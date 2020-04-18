Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.04.2020 | 1:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani call it quits after being together for 7 years?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani first met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta where they portrayed the role of a married couple. Their friendship soon blossomed to love and they began dating each other soon after that. Giving us massive couple goals for the longest time now, it looks like they have decided to part ways. While the news is heartbreaking for their fans, neither of them have confirmed any reports.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi call it quits after being together for 7 years

They often engaged in PDA on social media and have had a huge fan following majorly because of their cute antics. However, the fans have noticed that after Christmas 2019, they have not posted a single picture with each other and have refrained from engaging in any sort of contact on social media. If the sources are to be believed, things between them got rough and they have decided to end their 7-years-long relationship.

Both the actors have been very mature about the situation and have decided to keep it under wraps. We’re kind of hoping that these rumours will be rubbished by the Rithvik and Asha! Be sure to let us know what you feel about these two parting ways, in the comments below.

Also Read: Ashish Chowdhry, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Riteish Deshmukh and gang gets together for a fun Friday night!

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Zaira Wasim urges everyone to stop praising…

Zareen Khan launches her own YouTube channel

Kirti Kulhari goes on a digital detox

Cannes Film Festival to not take place in…

Hrithik Roshan extends financial support to…

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away at the age…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification