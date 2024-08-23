comscore
Last Updated 23.08.2024

Arshad Warsi joins Vikrant Massey in Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut Pritam Pedro; shoot to begin in November in Goa: Report

The production team initially considered locations in North India but ultimately settled on Goa. Additional shooting will also take place in Mumbai and Pune.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Arshad Warsi is set to reunite with his Munna Bhai filmmaker, Rajkumar Hirani, for his anticipated OTT series. The cyber-crime thriller, tentatively titled Pritam Pedro, will also feature Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Hirani is stepping into the world of digital entertainment with this project. While he will serve as the showrunner-producer, his assistant director, Amir Satyaveer Singh, will helm the series.

Arshad Warsi joins Vikrant Massey in Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut Pritam Pedro; shoot to begin in November in Goa: Report

According to a report in Mid-Day, the series, set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, revolves around two quirky cyber cops, Pritam and Pedro, played by Vikrant Massey and Arshad Warsi, respectively. The source from the creative team revealed, “While Raju sir is known for his comedies, this series sees him explore a crime drama with his signature humor. He may even direct a couple of episodes himself.”

Arshad Warsi's Pedro is a seasoned cop with traditional methods of solving crimes. In contrast, Vikrant Massey's Pritam is a young tech whiz who uses advanced technology to crack cases. If all goes according to plan, Pritam Pedro will begin filming in Goa in November. The production team initially considered locations in North India but ultimately settled on the picturesque coastal state. Additional shooting will also take place in Mumbai and Pune.

ALSO READ: Saswata Chatterjee Calls Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas the “Best choice for his role,” amid Arshad Warsi's “Joker” remark: “His screen presence is extraordinary”

