EXPLOSIVE: Boney Kapoor SLAMS Arshad Warsi over his allegations on being paid Rs. 25,000 less for Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: “At that time, he was not a star. Who would have paid him such a huge amount?”; Pankaj Parashar says, “Arshad didn’t control the shoot, I did”

Arshad Warsi has been in the news, thanks to his interview to Unfiltered by Samdish’s YouTube channel. Earlier, he got the flak after he commented that “Prabhas was like a joker in Kalki 2898 AD”. In the same interview, he also said that he was paid Rs. 75,000 instead of Rs. 1 lakh that was promised to him for choreographing a song for Boney Kapoor’s production Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993), starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. Arshad said that he quoted Rs. 1 lakh for the shoot and that he would take 4 days to complete his work. He said, “The production guy requested me to finish the song sooner, because shooting for four days would increase costs. I told him I’ll try my best, and we worked very hard to get the song done, but we finished in three days. I thought that the production would be happy. I went to get my cheque, and they gave me Rs 75,000. I said, ‘I just saved you an entire day’s shoot, you should pay me more!’ He said, ‘No, for four days it’s Rs 1 lakh, and for three days it’s Rs 75,000’.”

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Boney Kapoor for his side of the story. Boney said, “I read his statement and I laughed. 1992 mein shoot kiya aur yeh abhi baat kar raha hai iske baare mein. At that time, he was not a star. Who would have paid him such a huge amount?”

He explained, “It was Pankaj Parashar who directed the full title. It was divided into two parts. It was shot in James Bond style and a part of it was done in Singapore or Hong Kong. There were too many things happening and Tutu Sharma was handling the production.”

He also said, “We thought that it would take four days but Pankaj finished it in three days. I didn’t even remember this episode. He was paid Rs. 25,000 per day. Hence, he was paid Rs. 75,000 for three days. It was not like (he was promised a certain amount).”

Did Arshad Warsi ever mention this episode to Boney Kapoor? The filmmaker replied, “No. We were a part of a TV show together. Malaika Arora and Farah Khan were also a part of it. He never mentioned it and now, suddenly he talks about it. Everybody wants media attention now and I am a soft target.”

Bollywood Hungama also spoke to Pankaj Parashar and he said that he was not aware of the commercials, “I was not involved with the payments. I was directing the song as a favour to Boney. I don’t think Boney even knew ki kaun kisko kya payment kar raha hai. I think Arshad said it in humour.”

But he noted, “Arshad says that teen din mein usne shoot khatam kiya. But it was me who completed the song in 3 days. I was the director while he was a newcomer choreographer. He didn’t control the shoot, I did. But anyway, let him take credit and let’s not make an issue out of this episode.”

