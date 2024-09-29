While expressing his thoughts on the sci-fi drama, Arshad Warsi made a few remarks about Prabhas that did not go down well with South celebs and fans.

Kalki 2898 AD released earlier this year amid much fanfare as many celebrities couldn’t stop gushing about the Nag Ashwin directorial and its grandeur. Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi had expressed his thoughts on the film too wherein he appreciated a few aspects but also criticized a few. He went on address Prabhas of ‘being used as a joker’ which did not sit well not only with his fans but also with some celebrities from the South Indian film industry.

Arshad Warsi clarifies on his ‘joker’ comment about Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD; calls him a ‘brilliant actor’

After receiving much backlash on social media for his comments, Arshad Warsi now has issued a clarification about being misconstrued for his statement. He further insisted that his remarks were only directed to the character Prabhas played and was in no way insulting his acting skills. In fact, appreciating the talent of the Telugu superstar, Arshad told PTI, "Everybody has their own point of view and people like to interpret noise. I spoke about the character, not the person. He is a brilliant actor and he has proved himself again and again, and we know about it. And, when we give a bad character to a good actor, it's heartbreaking for the audience”.

For the unversed, Arshad Warsi had opened up about watching the film during an interaction in Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel. The actor had compared the film to a Mad Max-like vibe and expressed his desire to watch someone like Mil Gibson in such roles. “Meine Kalki 2898 AD, jo mujhe achi nahin lagi (I watched Kalki but I did not like it). Amit Ji (Bachchan) was unbelievable! I cannot believe it.” While talking about Prabhas he said, “I am really sad but, why was he was like a joker? Why? I want to see a Mad Max yaar, I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made it. Why do filmmakers do this, I will never understand,” he had said.

Kalki 2898 AD is expected to be a sci-fi drama inspired by Indian mythology. Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in key roles along with a host of celebrities in supporting characters. The film released in multiple languages including Hindi in June this year.

