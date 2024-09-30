Excitement is brewing at Abundantia Entertainment as they unveil their latest project, a captivating blend of comedy, drama, and action. The production house, led by Vikram Malhotra, has roped in the duo of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri to headline this highly anticipated film. The project, directed by the acclaimed Suresh Triveni, marks a reunion for the filmmaker and Abundantia after their critically lauded 2022 thriller Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri team up for a mother-daughter adventure with Abundantia Entertainment: Report

As per a report in Peeping Moon, while plot details remain tightly under wraps, the film's unique selling point is undoubtedly the pairing of Dixit and Dimri. The casting for the male lead is still underway, adding another layer of intrigue to the project. The report suggests they will portray a mother-daughter duo, navigating a whirlwind of emotions, laughter, and thrilling situations. The plan is to take the project on floors by March-April 2025.

This collaboration isn't the first time Dixit and Dimri will share the silver screen. The two actresses are already slated to appear together in Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan's upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, releasing this Diwali.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri has amassed an impressive slate of upcoming films including Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video releasing on October 11, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dhadak 2 later this year. Additionally, she is rumoured to be part of Anurag Basu's romantic film with Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj's action drama with Shahid Kapoor.

