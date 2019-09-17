Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.09.2019 | 3:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl Chhichhore War Mission Mangal Batla House Saaho
follow us on

Arjun Rampal’s next to be a supernatural thriller titled Anjaan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Arjun Rampal, who recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, is in a blissful space in the personal front. While he is busy embracing fatherhood once more, Arjun has also signed his next film. Titled Anjaan, the project is an edgy supernatural thriller that will be directed by Amitendra Vats and will be co-produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra.

Arjun Rampal's next to be a supernatural thriller titled Anjaan

Anjaan will be revolving around the mysterious murder of three girls, in a hill station. Arjun will be seen playing a police inspector who sets off to find the killer. “Arjun was the first choice and he said an immediate yes after listening to the script, “ said Rahul, who had earlier collaborated with Arjun on Daddy in 2017. We’re yet to learn about the full cast of the film.

Arjun was last seen in JP Dutta’s Paltan, a war film also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonu Sood among others. It didn’t turn out to be either a critical or a commercial success. We heard he was also part of a project titled Nastik that would again feature him as a police officer. As per reports, child actor Harshaali Malhotra of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Priyanka Chopra‘s cousin sister Meera Chopra also play pivotal parts in the film.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal has the perfect response for troll who asked him to stop using Range Rover

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Arjun Rampal, Raju Chadha, and Rahul Mittra…

And it’s a baby boy for Arjun Rampal and…

Good News! Arjun Rampal is having a BABY…

Salman Khan’s song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya…

Exclusive: Rajiv Rai to franchise Gupt, one…

Arjun Rampal slapped with a criminal case…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification