Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.09.2019 | 3:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl Chhichhore War Mission Mangal Batla House Saaho
follow us on

WHOA! Radhika Apte roped in along with Richard Roxburgh for Apple series, Shantaram

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Radhika Apte has never failed to impress us with her performances and being one the best actresses, we surely saw this coming. From her impeccable performances in movies and web series, she is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses. After starring in movies like Parched, Manjhi, and AndhaDhun, along with web series like Sacred Games, Ghoul, and Lust Stories, Radikha Apte is set to star in Shantaram, an Apple series.

WHOA! Radhika Apte roped in along with Richard Roxburgh for Apple series, Shantaram

The series is based on the namesake novel and will also star Richard Roxburgh of Moulin Rouge fame. Charlie Hunnam will be seen headlining the series playing the role of a man on the run from an Australian prison who wishes to get lost in the city of Bombay. Radhika will be seen playing the role of Kavita, a journalist hailing from India looking for answers. The series will go on floors in October and will be shot across Australia and India with an incentive tax worth $5 million from the Australian government. Radhika took to her Instagram to announce this news to her fans and is thrilled to be a part of this project.

The lead actor of the series, Charlie Hunnam was spotted in Sion, Mumbai, today shooting for the same. Take a look at the picture.

With over 6 million copies sold, the book has been released in 46 territories and 39 languages. 

Also Read: PICTURES: Radhika Apte overcomes her fear of being dropped in the middle of an ocean!

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Radhika Apte is all set to host the award…

Arjun Kapoor reveals his intention behind…

Janhvi Kapoor’s dream wedding look will make…

Rakul Preet Singh does her heaviest deadlift…

Raveena Tandon is all set to become a…

Akshay Kumar is ecstatic to essay the role…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification