Last Updated 16.04.2020 | 10:44 AM IST

Arjun Kapoor’s virtual date will feed 300 families of daily wage earners for a month

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Kapoor has been trying his best to help as many people in need as possible. Over the weekend, he went on a virtual date with 5 lucky winners to raise funds for daily wage earners of India who are currently earning no income at all due to the lockdown. He did this exercise through his sister Anshula Kapoor’s breakthrough online fundraising platform, Fankind, and raised enough funds to feed the families of 300 daily wage earners for a month!

Arjun confirms, “Coronavirus has thrown us all into unchartered territory. I’m grateful to all my fans that my 30-minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula’s Fankind has raised enough funds to feed many families. Along with the funds raised during the chat, I have also extended some additional support to GiveIndia and this collective fund will support the families of these daily wage earners for a month. I felt happy to raise their morale and connect with people outside my circle & instill hope and faith within them. We must do our best in whatever way we can to help everyone triumph over this.”

The actor has also already extended his support to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood’s Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

