Angrezi Medium actor Kiku Sharda wishes the film ran longer in theatres

Bollywood Hungama News Network

It was plain misfortune that Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium happened to release at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was already taking a bigger shape in the country. The film ran at the theatres for just one day, before all theatres as well as other public places were shut down in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Comedian Kiku Sharda, who played one of the key roles in the film, spoke to a leading daily and said what happened to the film was really sad and that he wishes the film released a little earlier or a bit later. He emphasised on how the audience was getting to see Irrfan on the big screen after a really long time, and everyone was looking forward to it. He also revealed that Irrfan was the sole reason why he signed the film, as the opportunity of sharing the screen with an actor like Irrfan had him sold.

Kiku also added that people were reaching out to him on social media, praising the film, its content and the performances.

While Angrezi Medium did not have a theatrical run, it has now released on an OTT platform.

