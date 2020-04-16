Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 16.04.2020 | 10:23 AM IST

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 re-runs pulled off as it fails to keep the masses entertained, replaced with Dance Deewane

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amidst the pandemic situation, associations governing the film and television industry in India issued a directive putting all sorts of shooting on hold. This has created a situation of channels to re-run popular shows to keep the masses entertained. Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 was re-aired amid the nationwide lockdown. But, it failed to grab people’s attention.

The channel brought back Balika Vadhu and Belan Wali Bahu along with Bigg Boss 13. Owing to high TRP's and Salman's humongous fan following, the channel has decided to re-run the show. Bigg Boss has been the most successful reality show on TV and Salman's hosting, his banter with the contestants and his lively persona on-screen has boosted the progress of the show. The re-runs started airing on March 13 and was abruptly pulled off on April 14 as it failed to keep the masses entertained the second time. They have replaced the show with Dance Deewane season 1.

Bigg Boss 13 was won by TV actor Siddharth Shukla. The show starred Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana, Paras Chhabra among others.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan slams violators of lockdown - "If you don’t step out with friends, police wouldn’t hit you"

