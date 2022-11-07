comscore

Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey gets a new release date; to release in January 2023

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey to hit the theatres alongside big budget South films during Sankranti 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Vishal Bhardwaj and his son Aasman Bhardwaj’s film Kuttey, featuring an ensemble cast, was supposed to clash with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot and Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal starrer Mili on November 4, gets a new release date. While the horror comedy and survival drama released last week, the Aasman Bhardwaj directorial debut will release in January 2023. The Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan starrer has been pushed further and its release has been scheduled during Sankranti 2023.

Kuttey has been scheduled for a release on January 13, 2023, right before the festive season of Sankranti which falls on January 14. Interestingly, the release date was earlier occupied by Om Raut and T-Series’ ambitious project Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. Earlier today, the makers announced that the film’s release has been pushed further for summer 2023 and will release in June. Meanwhile, the Arjun Kapoor starrer unique thriller has taken over the same date.

Not too long ago, we had reported that Sankranti 2023 in January will see the release of some of the biggest and most anticipated South releases of the year. It includes the Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna starrer bilingual Varisu and the much talked about Waltair Veerayya that brings together Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja along with Shruti Haasan. Besides these two, the Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan starrer Veer Simha Reddy is also expected to hit the big screens on the same date.

Talking about Kuttey, the film is expected to be a caper-thriller that marks the entry of Aasman Bhardwaj, son of Vishal Bhardwaj, in film industry. Besides Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, the film also features Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah along with Shardul Bhardwaj in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor gets a makeover after wrapping up his 17th film Kuttey; claims, “It has been an exciting, enriching and humbling creative process”

More Pages: Kuttey Box Office Collection

