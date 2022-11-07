Adipurush director Om Raut releases an official statement asserting that the film’s release date has been postponed in a bid to provide better viewing experience for audiences.

Not too long ago, the makers showcased a glimpse of Adipurush featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Inspired by Ramayana, the film is a period drama that retells a part of the epic saga. While the film was supposed to head on clash with multiple South films that were scheduled in and around Sankranti 2023, in January, the makers have pushed the release date further. Now, director of the film Om Raut has released an official statement stating that the film will release on June 16, 2023.

In the official statement released by Om Raut in association with the producers T-Series, the director revealed that they have decided to push the release date in order to provide a better viewing experience for the audiences. The statement read, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our Sanskrit and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going. – Om Raut.”

Talking about Adipurush, the film is a pan India film with extensive VFX that retells the epic battle of Ramayana. While Prabhas features the role of Ram, Kriti Sanon plays Seeta whereas Saif Ali Khan plays Lankeshwar aka Raavan in this Om Raut directorial. The teaser of the film was launched with much fanfare in Ayodhya which is expected to be the birth place of Ram. The film is expected to release in multiple languages on June 16, 2023.

