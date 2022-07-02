While in the last few years, multi-starrer as a genre had started becoming extinct, it is good to see that the trend may return soon. Arjun Kapoor, who is already featuring in a two hero aka villain project with Ek Villain Returns, has reportedly signed on another action thriller, which is also said to be a two-hero film. While details of the rest of the cast are currently under wraps, the film is said to be produced by Malang producer Jay Shewakramani and will be directed by Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar.

As per a Peeping Moon report, Arjun Kapoor has green lit the project and the makers are currently on a lookout for a parallel lead alongside the 2 States actor. As per these reports, the film is expected to be a nail-biting, edge-of-the-seat drama for which Arjun has asserted his commitment and will be signing on the dotted line soon. While the script locked, the film is expected to go on floor within the first half of 2023. According to these reports, the makers were keen on kicking off the film mid-this year but had to push the schedule owing to the lead actor as well as filmmaker’s schedule.

Readers would be aware that Arjun Kapoor has a rather interesting lineup of films, starting from Ek Villain Returns that will release on July 29, followed by The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kuttey as well as Meri Patni Ki Remake with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. On the other hand, Aditya Sarpotdar too is expected to focus on the Shraddha Kapoor starrer Munjha as well as Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy.

