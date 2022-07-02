Readers would be aware that Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are already shooting together for The Lady Killer. Now adding a twist to this onscreen couple is Rakul Preet Singh as the trio will come together for their next project tentatively titled Meri Patni Ka Remake. While the character details are kept under wraps, a recent report from Peeping Moon has confirmed this news.

If these reports are to be believed, Happy Bhag Jayegi director Mudassar Aziz is keen on making an interesting comedy which will bring together this combination of actors who are coming together for the first time. Interestingly both the leading ladies have been paired opposite Arjun before this venture. While The Lady Killer is already on floors, Rakul played his love interest in Sardar Ka Grandson. An earlier report in Pinkvilla had revealed that the humor in this film will be nostalgic memory of Govinda comedy from the 90s.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani under his banner Pooja Entertainment, the film is expected to go on floors in September. On the other hand, according to these reports, it is being said that the Akshay Kumar – Mudassar Aziz film will go on floors much later in 2023. The makers are yet to give a confirmation and also reveal other details about Meri Patni Ka Remake.

